Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking to extend their winning streak to three games when they take on the Sacramento Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are coming off a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday.

It has been an inconsistent season for the Lakers, but they are trying their best to find a rhythm with so many injuries and players entering protocols. LeBron is in the middle of it all, playing like an MVP on a subpar team. He's averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists. 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in Year 19 and aged 37.

The Lakers have the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, facing the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz three times and the Phoenix Suns twice. James may be playing like he's 25-years-old, but playing heaving minutes will take a toll on him towards the end of the regular season.

Add to that the fact that LeBron James has been dealing with injuries in his three seasons with the LA Lakers. He's already 12 games this season, eight due to an abdominal strain, two because of a bum ankle, one due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, and a one-game suspension.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against Sacramento Kings?

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James appeals a decision

The LA Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings. Similar to most of the Lakers' injury report, James is still dealing with a strained abdominal muscle. However, he's not expected to miss the game as he's been playing since the start of December.

LeBron is defying his age. "The King" is arguably having the best 19th season of any player in NBA history. He's second in scoring and has the most 30-point games this season.

In addition to LeBron James, the LA Lakers have five players listed on their injury report against the Kings. Four players are listed as out and one is listed as probable. Avery Bradley is listed as probable due to cervical strain.

All Lakers players have been cleared of the NBA's health and safety protocols, so the four players listed as out are either injured or on a two-way deal. Anthony Davis is still out until the last week of January due to a knee injury, while Kendrick Nunn is recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee.

Finally, Jay Huff and Mason Jones are assigned to the NBA G League since they are signed to two-way contracts. But with the Lakers almost fully healthy, LeBron James might not need to do the heavy lifting every game.

