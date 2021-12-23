Is LeBron James playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are preparing for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs in a showdown between two Western Conference rivals. The Lakers will be looking to end a three-game losing streak tonight as they attempt to get themselves back on the right track.

The Lakers have continued to struggle throughout the year with their inconsistent play on the court. With an overall record of 16-16 this season, the Lakers are quickly trending in the wrong direction and will need a big performance against the Spurs tonight to prevent falling below .500 on the year. As of now, the Lakers currently find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, but a loss tonight could see them fall to as low as eighth.

When the Lakers have had success this year, it's been because of the consistent play of superstar forward LeBron James. After missing the majority of the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron has returned to the court and impressed with his production. So far this year, the 36-year-old forward is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Lakers.

LeBron James is probable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs

LA Lakers forward LeBron James is probable for tonight's game.

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron has been dealing with an abdominal issue throughout the year and has often found himself listed on the injury report as probable on a nightly basis.

What's also going to be interesting to monitor is the fact that LeBron looked to have rolled his ankle during the Lakers' previous game against the Phoenix Suns. Still, it would be a surprise if LeBron isn't available to suit up for the Lakers in a suddenly crucial game against the Spurs.

The Lakers have continued to deal with a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to their play throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. After LeBron James spent some extended time on the sidelines to start the year, it was recently reported that forward Anthony Davis will be out for the next four weeks. The Lakers are going to need to pull together and get back on track or things could turn ugly for the team.

After becoming a popular preseason pick to make some noise in the NBA playoffs, the Lakers are suddenly free falling down the standings in the West. After tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers will prepare to take on one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this year on Christmas in a showdown against the Brooklyn Nets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal