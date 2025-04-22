Is LeBron James playing tonight against Timberwolves? Latest on 4x NBA champion's status (Apr. 22)

LeBron James is set to take the court for the LA Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The veteran forward is absent from the injury report and will be expected to lead the Purple and Gold in what has become a must-win matchup.

After dropping Game 1, the Lakers surrendered their home-court advantage and now face the risk of falling into a 2-0 deficit. The pressure will be squarely on LeBron and his team to deliver a strong response. For the Lakers to bounce back, LeBron will need to adopt a more aggressive approach on the offensive end compared to his Game 1 performance.

In the series opener, the four-time NBA champion was held scoreless in the first quarter and finished the night with 19 points on 8 of 18 shooting, including just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. He also contributed five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in 36 minutes. A more assertive LeBron will be key if the Lakers hope to even the series before heading to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is unlikely to be overly concerned by the Game 1 loss. Throughout his career, the four-time NBA Finals MVP has often emphasized that the opening game of a playoff series serves as an opportunity to gauge and adjust to the opponent.

Both LeBron and the Lakers know that overcoming the Timberwolves will require a significantly more physical approach than they displayed in Game 1.

How to watch LeBron James in action during Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 2?

The LA Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Tuesday, Apr. 22, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Timberwolves game will be telecast live on TNT while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, MAX and Fubo TV app and website (regional restriction may apply).

