Is LeBron James playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on NBA's all-time scoring leader's status (April 2)

LeBron James is questionable to play on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. However, James may likely play, barring last-minute setbacks. The four-time MVP has missed 10 games this season, and his absences have been announced beforehand. He has been questionable before every game since November.

James has played the last three consecutive games, too. With the Lakers fighting for a top-six spot over the final eight games, the NBA's all-time scoring leader may not get as much rest, especially for winnable games, as going in shorthanded for those could make things tricky.

The game against the skidding Raptors is one of those contests. Toronto is on a 13-game slide entering the game.

What happened to LeBron James?

James is on the LA Lakers' injury report, citing left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. He's dealt with the injury since Jan. 4, missing seven of his 10 games, citing this ailment. It's a non-contact injury, which has occurred due to a heavy workload for the 21-year veteran star. He's played the most in a year since the 2019-20 season, crossing the 60-game mark for only the second time in his Lakers career.

LeBron James Stats vs. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are one of LeBron James' favorite opponents because of his solid production against them. In 59 outings, James has tallied 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists against the Eastern Conference team, winning 43 games and losing 16.

James' best scoring performance against the Raptors was on Mar. 3, 2020, when he went off for 56 points on 50.0% shooting in a 105-98 loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his last game against the Raptors, James had 22 points and 12 assists in a 132-131 win for the Lakers on Jan. 9.

James is in excellent form lately, averaging 26.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 9.0 apg on 57/46/81 splits in March, bagging two 40-point games, too. He will hope to carry that momentum into Tuesday's contest and give the Lakers their seventh win in eight games.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors?

Local TV operators Spectrum SportsNet and TSN will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors' homecourt.

The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 42-33 record, while the Raptors are 23-51 and 12th in the East.