Is LeBron James playing tonight against Warriors? Latest update on Lakers star ahead of matchup (10th May 2023)

Ahead of a pivotal Game 5 in Golden State tonight, many are wondering whether LeBron James is playing tonight? As James and Anthony Davis continue to nurse lower body injuries, it looks as though all systems are a go with both men listed as 'probable' for Wednesday.

With LA up 3-1 over the Warriors, Game 5 could see the Lakers close out the series on the Warriors' home court. As the Warriors look to stave off elimination, James and Davis being healthy could give the Lakers a lift in their hopes of raising another title.

Game 5 tips off at 9 p.m. CT with TNT handling broadcasting duties for the event.

