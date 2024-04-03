Is LeBron James playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on 4-time NBA MVP's status (April 3)

LeBron James is uncertain to play against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The LA Lakers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, leading to the four-time NBA MVP's uncertain status. James has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury that has kept him out of a few back-to-backs.

He got extended rest during Tuesday's blowout win over the Toronto Raptors after playing only 28 minutes and sitting down for most of the fourth quarter. After the game, James admitted that it could help his chances of suiting up against the Wizards. Coach Darvin Ham also said that it's likely that James will play.

However, James revealed that he will see how he feels in the morning to determine his final status. The Lakers are 6-4 in James' absence. The Wizards are the underdogs but are coming off an upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks, so the Lakers can't take this matchup lightly.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has been dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury since Jan. 4. It's a non-contact, wear and tear issue that will continue for the rest of the season. James has to manage his workload for the rest of the year to stay healthy nearing the postseason. He has missed seven of his 10 games this season, citing this ailment.

LeBron James Stats vs. Washington Wizards

LeBron James has averaged 27.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists against the Washington Wizards in 57 games. He won 36 times against the Wizards. James' most recent 50-point outing also came against the Wizards on Mar. 11, 2022. He had 50 points on 72.0% shooting, including 6-of-9 from the 3.

James dropped 31/4/9 on 50.0% shooting when the Lakers last faced the Wizards this season on Nov. 29, which LA won 134-131 after a hard-fought battle.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards?

Local TV operators Spectrum SportsNet and MNMT will broadcast the LA Lakers-Washington Wizards game. Fans can also watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, the Wizards' homecourt.

The Lakers are the favorites, entering the contest with a 43-33 record. They have won seven of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 15-61. They snapped a three-game skid against the Bucks on Tuesday.

Washington won despite missing starters and key rotation players like Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III and Bilal Coulibaly. The Wizards could get some firepower back on Wednesday to make things interesting against a surging Lakers team.