Is LeBron James retiring after this season? Explaining Lakers star’s Decision 2

This week, LeBron James fueled retirement rumors by announcing that he would be making a major decision on Tuesday morning.While fans theorized that the future Hall of Famer was going to announce that this would be his last season in the NBA, that wasn't the case. Instead, LeBron's &quot;The Second Decision&quot; turned out to be an announcement for Hennessey, a liquor company.In a video shared by Hennessey on Tuesday morning, LeBron James explained:&quot;This fall, man this is tough. This fall I'm going to be taking my talents to Hennessey VSOP. That was the conclusion I woke up with this morning. I feel like it's going to give me the best opportunity to win more at hosting.&quot;Not only that, win at signature cocktails, win at having a good time, win at impressing guests. We in there making memories. We in there making it look easy. We in there wanting more. I like my decision.&quot;You can see the full ad below:James is preparing to head into his 23rd NBA season after a 2024-25 season that saw him average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.What has LeBron James been saying about retirement?While LeBron James is heading into his 23rd year in the NBA, which would put him alone as the most experienced player in NBA history, his recent comments ahead of the 2025-26 season make it sound as though he's feeling fresh.During a recent sitdown with Tony Hawk on Uninterrupted's &quot;The Main Thing&quot; show, the future Hall of Famer made it clear that he isn't still just in love with basketball, but everything that goes into it:&quot;I love to train still. I love to go out, feel the basketball, get on the court, watch the ball float in the air, go through the net. Hear the ball bounce. Hear the shoes screech on the floor. It still feels like the first time I picked up a ball. It still feels like the first time I stepped inside a middle school, and then a high school gym as a freshman.&quot;I still have those rookie feelings when I was drafted. You know, I wake up early, I pack my bag, get my things, all the essentials I need for that workout. And then when I hit the court, it's like, 'Wow, this is still a beautiful feeling.&quot;While some fans have theorized that LeBron James may be sticking around to play alongside his younger son Bryce, the four-time champ poured cold water on the idea recently.Whether he re-signs with LA after this season, only time will tell.