Is LeBron James in Saudi Arabia? More about King James’ tour of Riyadh explored

LeBron James is currently preparing for the upcoming NBA season. However, with several weeks to go until the preseason, he has been on vacation. Recently, fans began to wonder whether or not he was in Saudi Arabia.

Although the NBA season is coming up, there have been continued accounts of LeBron James being in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a result, fans have wondered "Is LeBron James in Saudi Arabia?" over the past several days.

According to several sources, LeBron James is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia right now. In addition to photos and videos emerging of James in Saudi Arabia, Reddit user u/Random10187 posted a personal connection regarding the trip.

"I can’t post twitter links because i don’t think it’s from the approved twitter accounts, i’ll post it in the comments. but Lebron is in Riyadh and he played a pick up game with the girls saudi national team.

"A friend of mines cousin plays for the team and actually got an assist from him. she says it’s one of the greatest experience of her life to meet and play with him and he was fun to be around."

Looking at other evidence of LeBron James being in Saudi Arabia

LeBron James' trip to Saudi Arabia wasn't just to practice with the women's Saudi national team. He was invited by the Ministry of Sports to visit.

An account on Twitter known as @KSAbasket which covers Saudi Basketball posted about his trip. Private sources explained to @KSAbasket:

"The arrival of American LeBron James to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Ministry of Sports

"American LeBron James attended a friendly match at Azm Academy between the Saudi Cubs."

A video of James in Saudi Arabia was also shared on Twitter, with attribution being given to the same @KSABasket account. In the video, James can be seen getting escorted to a car that's waiting for him.

So far, LeBron James has not given his thoughts on the trip and has not spoken to media members while on the trip.

NBA teams will report to training camp on Sept. 27, so James will likely return to the United States in the weeks to come.

When he does, expect King James to field several questions regarding his trip. With sports leagues around the world taking heat for accepting Saudi investments, James will likely be asked about his trip.