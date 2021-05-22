Is LeBron James suspended for Game 1 against Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

It isn't often you see LeBron James slip up and make a grave mistake right when his team is on the cusp of a deep NBA playoff run. However, the LA Lakers superstar reportedly violated the NBA's COVID-19-related health and safety protocols by attending an event with a famous rapper, Drake.

James attended the outdoor promotional event for his tequila brand, Lobos 1707 and now the NBA world wants to know if 'King James' is going to be suspended for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

New story: The Lakers were notified by the NBA that LeBron James violated protocols by attending an event for his tequila brand earlier this week, a league spokesman told ESPN https://t.co/gBs8fZBfJo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 22, 2021

NBA News: LeBron James won't be suspended for the first round of the NBA playoffs

LeBron James at an outdoor party before the play-in game

The outdoor event was attended by famous actor Michael B. Jordan and several other big names. It was a photoshoot and a promotional gathering for LeBron James' tequila brand, Lobos 1707. An NBA spokesman told ESPN about the issue which raised questions about whether LeBron James should be suspended.

James is clearly seen not wearing a mask and several fans and analysts called for action against the superstar since it's a blatant violation of the league's protocols regarding COVID-19. However, the NBA, after further investigation, has decided that the nature of the event didn't rise to the threat level of virus transmission.

The LA Lakers were notified by the league of this event and after looking into the matter, it appears that LeBron James won't be missing Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Sunday after all.

LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. https://t.co/nEAcnBsbvv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 22, 2021

LeBron James will be available for Game 1 against the 2nd-seeded Phoenix Suns. It is the first time in 30 years that a 7th-seeded team is favored to win the first round. Be sure to tune in to ABC on Sunday to check out NBA playoff action at 3:30 PM ET.

Also Read: What is LeBron James' NBA Playoffs win-loss record so far?