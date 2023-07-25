Is LeBron James vaccinated? Vaccination status of James family explored

LeBron James' vaccination status has been called into question on the heels of his son, Bronny James, going into cardiac arrest this week. Immediately, fans began debating whether or not Bronny had been vaccinated against COVID-19. This resulted in further debates regarding James.

While it's currently unknown whether or not he's up to date on his 'Booster', back in 2021 James did confirm that he did receive full vaccination status. The move was one that kept him eligible to play after mandates went in place, which resulted in Kyrie Irving controversially missing games.

While speaking to The New York Times two years back, he explained his initial hesitancy to get the vaccine, before stating he ultimately did receive it.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family," said LeBron. "I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

So far, LeBron James and his family have yet to respond to theories regarding whether or not Bronny James was vaccinated.

