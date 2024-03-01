Is Lil Wayne banned by both LA Lakers and Miami Heat? Understanding background of his problems at both NBA arenas

Popular rapper Lil Wayne recently tweeted on X that he was treated poorly at the LA Lakers game this week. In the tweet, Lil Wayne said he wasn't sure if that had anything to do with his recent comments about Anthony Davis. This marks a stark contrast from a story back in 2013 when Wayne alleged he was kicked out of a Heat game.

In that instance, Wayne alleged that he was kicked out for cheering for the LA Lakers. This makes his latest claim shocking given he is now indicating he was kicked out of a recent game for the LA Lakers.

Footage from the Lakers' recent game, where he alleged he was kicked out of the game, has since gone viral. In it, Wayne can be seen walking to his seat before a security guard catches up to him. The rapper is then seen leaving the court, and the arena, leading many to wonder what went down.

He said on Undisputed on Friday morning he was unaware he couldn't go sit down during play and had to wait for a timeout. Despite the situation, Wayne doesn't appear to have been banned by the LA Lakers.

Is Lil Wayne banned from Miami Heat games? Looking at the rapper's 2013 incident

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time that Lil Wayne has had an incident at an NBA game. While his problem this time was with the Lakers' security, in 2013, the rapper went through another issue at a Heat vs. Lakers game.

At the time, three different versions of the incident surfaced. The first was Wayne's version of events, where he alleged he was kicked out for cheering for the Lakers on the road. The rapper shared this with fans on X.

The second version, which came from USA Today's Adi Joseph, indicated that Wayne got himself kicked out of the game for his conduct.

"Random guy yelled at Lil Wayne at [Heat] game," Joseph said, "Weezy looked back, gave him a mean stare & gestured he had a gun ...Weezy just got into argument with security at the [Heat] game. He got kicked out for gun gesture."

The third version of events came from the Miami Heat organization, who relayed info to USA Today. The team explained they knew the rapper was at the game and that he left. However, he wasn't kicked out as he and the anonymous fan both claimed.

In the wake of the situation, no reports indicated that Wayne was banned from Miami Heat games or the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center.