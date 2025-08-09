Is Luka Doncic playing today against Germany? Latest update for second EuroBasket preparation game (Aug 9)

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic will be available to play for his national team in a friendly game against Germany on Saturday. This matchup will be a rematch of their previous contest on Thursday, in which Slovenia lost to the current world champions by a score of 103-89.

The former Mavericks guard is eager to lead his team to their first gold medal since 2017 as they begin their EuroBasket journey against Poland on August 28.

In his last game, Doncic showcased his skills by scoring 19 points, providing five assists and grabbing three rebounds in just 24 minutes of play. Additionally, he shot 5 of 11 from the field, achieving a shooting percentage of 45% and had a 50% success rate from beyond the arc.

Despite a strong performance, he was unable to lead his team to victory against a German team that featured many NBA talents. Although the Slovenian team lacked big-name players, the presence of Luka Doncic gives them a significant fighting chance. His physical transformation during the summer has also been a topic of discussion, as the guard shed a considerable amount of weight during the offseason.

The rematch between the two teams will take place in Ljubljana. Fans can live stream the game on FIBA's streaming platform, Courtside 1891, while DAZN Sports will cover the game in a few countries worldwide.

Luka Doncic opens up on his physical transformation ahead of the EuroBasket tournament

Luka Doncic's fitness has been a topic of significant discussion among fans and analysts over the past few seasons. According to reports, the Mavericks considered trading the Slovenian player due to concerns about his weight and lifestyle habits. This prompted the guard to undergo a physical transformation.

The guard opened up on his journey during an interview.

"There have always been questions about my fitness, but I thought I was playing great before too,” he said. “It wasn’t easy at first, but then it becomes a habit. We’ll see how it translates to games... I haven’t played since the NBA season ended, and I’ve only just started scrimmaging again."

The EuroBasket tournament is a great platform to assess the changes his transformation has brought to his game as Slovenia begins its journey in Group D on August 28.

