Is Luka Doncic playing today against LA Clippers? Latest injury update for MVP candidate ahead of Game 4 (April 28)

Luka Doncic's status for Sunday's Game 4 contest between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers is questionable. Doncic appears for the first time on the Mavericks' injury report. The Slovenian is expected to play despite the iffy status. The Mavericks have a shot at going up 3-1 in the series after winning the last two games.

The homecourt advantage for Game 4 makes things more advantageous for them. Doncic will likely play through an injury issue if he has to. He's done that several times this season, leading to his 70 appearances, the most since his rookie season.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic sustained a right knee injury in Game 3 in the first half. He had a collision with Russell Westbrook that saw him exit the contest early. Doncic banged his knee on a drive attempt with Westbrook which caused the injury.

Doncic seemed in grave pain, but the MVP candidate returned and played the entire contest for 40 minutes. However, he revealed after the game that his knee was stiff and that it wasn't "good."

Nevertheless, Doncic said he would try to go regardless of his situation.

Luka Doncic Stats vs. LA Clippers in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal against the LA Clippers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He has averaged 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists. Doncic has shot a measly 37.7% from the floor and 30.0% from deep. However, he's remained aggressive, making 7.0 trips per game to the foul line, making 81.0% of those attempts.

Doncic has not just impacted the game on offense, but defense, too. After struggling to see his shots fall consistently, he's ensured to put maximum effort on the other end against the Clippers' bigger wings. That has allowed the Mavericks to stay ahead in this series.

He has a defensive rating of 100.0 in three games, tied for best among the Mavericks starters and 11th best in the playoffs among all starters.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4?

ABC will broadcast the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks game nationally, while Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southwest will provide local coverage. Meanwhile, fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks are -235 favorites to win with a -6 spread. The over-under total for the game is 209.5.

