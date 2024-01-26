Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 5x NBA All-Star's status (January 26)

Luka Doncic's status for the Dallas Mavericks-Atlanta Hawks game on Friday night is disclosed. Doncic is available to play for the Mavericks. He isn't on the injury report. The five-time All-Star has dealt with multiple blows, but that won't be stopping him from suiting up against the Hawks.

The Mavericks are in a slump after losing five of their last seven games. Doncic's availability elevates their chances of grabbing a win against the streaky Hawks and potentially continuing that momentum over the next few games.

The Mavericks are 21-16 with him in the lineup and 3-4 in his absence. Doncic's averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists on 48/37/77 splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic rolled his ankle during Wednesday's 132-109 loss for the Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns. The injury occurred towards the end of the first half. Doncic was on the injury report for a right ankle sprain before the game, so it did seem concerning as he landed badly on Kevin Durant's foot and rolled the same ankle.

Doncic limped until the whistle but returned in the second half. He had 34 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 45.8% shooting.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Luka Doncic has played eight games against the franchise that initially drafted as the third pick in 2018. He holds a 4-4 record against the Hawks. In the eight games, he's averaged 23.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 8.1 apg. Doncic last faced the Hawks on Apr. 2, 2023, last season.

He had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 38.1% shooting in a 132-130 OT loss. The Mavericks were in a slump back then and headed towards finishing their year without a postseason berth.

Dallas is a much better team this season than the Hawks, who are rumored to be thinking about a rebuild. However, they have yet to trade pieces that wouldn't fit that timeline, so the Hawks are still competitive.

The Mavericks would hope Luka Doncic delivers a masterful performance to help them return to winning ways. Kyrie Irving remains questionable with a right thumb sprain, so Doncic must bring his 'A' game, especially if Irving gets ruled out.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks game is available on NBA TV. Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Peachtree TV will cover the game in local regions. International viewers can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Luka Doncic will headline the game alongside Kyrie Irving and Trae Young if they are available. Irving and Young are questionable to play the game, with thumb and head injuries, respectively.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!