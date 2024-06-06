Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on All-Star's 2024 NBA Finals Game 1 status (June 6)

Luka Doncic is probable to play against the Boston Celtics in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Doncic is dealing with multiple injury ailments that have seen him make the injury report for the majority of the playoffs. He's yet to miss a game, though. That trend will likely continue in the series opener.

Doncic has struggled with his injuries, but he's seemingly looked healthier since Game 5 of the conference semis against the OKC Thunder. His performances have improved since and were key to the team's dominant conference finals win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the Mavericks injury report, citing a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. He suffered a right knee injury against the LA Clippers in the first round. In Game 2, Doncic bumped his knee into Russell Westbrook, which caused the injury. However, he continued after it initially caused him some trouble.

Doncic sustained the left ankle injury in Game 2 of the conference semis against the OKC Thunder. Rookie Cason Wallace accidentally tripped the Mavericks star, leading to the injury.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Boston Celtics

Luka Doncic has torched every team in the NBA, but the Celtics have been on the receiving end of some of his best performances. In 11 games against Boston, Doncic has averaged 29.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists, shooting 50.4%, including 43.5% from 3, winning five games.

Doncic and the Mavericks have gone 0-4 in their last four meetings against the Celtics. Dallas was far from what it looks right now in those matchups. The Mavericks have much better chemistry and rotations, leading to their unexpected 2024 playoff success.

Their chances of glory remain high with Luka Doncic playing the way he is, especially since his injuries have bothered him less than before.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 1?

ABC will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 at TD Garden on Thursday. Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Boston will provide coverage in local areas. Meanwhile, viewers without a cable connection in the US can watch the game online via DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV and Sling. Fans outside the US catch the action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 pm ET.

The Celtics are -250 favorites with a -6.5 spread to win Game 1 at home. The odds haven't been so close in any of Boston's prior games in the playoffs. Despite oddsmakers leaning towards Jayson Tatum and Co., this contest seems to be a close one.