Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Mavericks star's Game 2 status (June 9)

Luka Doncic will play against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Doncic is expected to suit up despite the iffy status. He's been on the Mavericks injury report for much of the postseason with multiple injuries, but they haven't ruled him out of a game.

Doncic was probable to appear in Game 1 of the finals, but he played and dropped a 30-point double-double in the 107-89 loss.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic was on the Mavericks injury report, citing a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. He sustained both injuries in the playoffs. He endured the knee issue against the LA Clippers in Game 2 of the Mavericks' first-round series after a collision with Russell Westbrook. Doncic suffered a left ankle injury against the OKC Thunder in the second round in Game 2 after Cason Wallace tripped him.

Adding to his woes ahead of Game 2, Doncic was spotted grabbing onto his chest/rib area during practice. Rudy Gobert hit him in Game 3 of the conference finals as he tried to stop Doncic in transition.

Luka Doncic holds key to Mavericks bounce back in Game 2

Luka Doncic dropped 30 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's championship-round opener, but it wasn't enough for the Mavericks to prevail. Doncic recorded only one assist, which was an issue all night for Dallas. The Celtics defense targeted limiting his playmaking, causing trouble for the Mavericks' offense.

Doncic, who has played efficiently in read-and-react situations, couldn't figure out the Celtics' defense as much. The Mavericks hope to design a few plays running through him that can throw off Boston's defense.

The Mavericks rely heavily on Doncic's ability to find his teammates out of two-man actions, making him the key to unlocking the team's potential.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2?

ABC will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 nationally. SlingTV, Fubo and Hulu+Live TV will be the online streaming options for fans in the US without NBA League Pass visibility. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via league pass.

The Celtics are -278 favorites to go up 2-0, with a -7-point spread. They played like the favorites in Game 1, making this series look more lopsided than expected. The Mavericks are unbeaten in Game 2s during the 2024 playoffs, though. An upset could be on the cards.