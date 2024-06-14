Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest update on 5-time All-Star's status for Game 4 (June 14)

Luka Doncic is probable to play in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals. However, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is expected to suit up. Doncic has carried the same status into the previous three games, since the conference semis, but is yet to miss an outing because of injuries.

With the season on the line, Doncic is unlikely to sit this one out. He will hope to secure his first career finals win against the Dallas faithful after Wednesday's disappointing 106-99 Game 3 loss. Doncic exited the game at a crucial time after fouling out with four minutes left.

The Mavericks had all the momentum after a 21-2 run, which cut the deficit to three points, giving them a solid chance of avoiding a 0-3 hole.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the injury report citing a thoracic contusion. He sustained the injury in Game 1, potentially while trying to draw a charging foul. Doncic is also dealing with a right knee and a left ankle issue that he sustained earlier in the playoffs. He suffered a knee injury against the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round and an ankle injury against the Thunder in Game 2 of the conference semis.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Boston Celtics

Luka Doncic has had a solid offensive run in his debut NBA Finals series. In three games, he's tallied 29.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists, shooting 47.3%. However, he's shot below average from 3 (32.1%) and the free-throw line (58.8%). Doncic is also committing 5.0 turnovers per contest.

The Slovenian hasn't provided any resistance defensively, either. The Celtics have frequently exposed him as the weak link on defense. In Game 2, Doncic was blown by 13 times on drives, the most for any player in a decade.

He's often lost sight of his man, falling to position himself in the right place, leading to easy buckets for Boston. The Mavericks haven't been able to contain the Celtics' drive-and-kick game, and Doncic is responsible for majority of those opportunities.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4?

ABC will nationally broadcast the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals Game 4 on Friday at the American Airlines Center. Fans in the US can also stream the game online on SlingTV, FuboTV and Hulu+Live TV. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff 8:30 p.m. EDT.