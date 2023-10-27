Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update from Dallas Mavericks (27th October)

The Dallas Mavericks started their season with a triumph on October 25, defeating the San Antonio Spurs thanks to the stellar performance by Luka Doncic, who secured a triple-double. After a day of rest, the team is preparing for their second regular season game, which will take place in front of their home audience on Friday, October 27 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

For those who want to catch the action, the live television broadcast can be seen through the Bally Sports SW-DAL and Yes! Network with the tip-off happening at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the first game, Luka Doncic was doubtful to play due to a left calf strain that he had in preseason game practice prior to playing his former basketball club, Real Madrid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the opening day came, Doncic was able to play and register his usual all-around numbers of 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 triples, two steals and one block.

Fortunately, no signs of slowing down were apparent against the Spurs, indicating that Luka Doncic is fully prepared for the regular season. He will be able to suit up for the Mavericks as they play their first home game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Coach Jason Kidd loves the chemistry between Luka Doncic and rookie Derek Lively II

Aside from Luka Doncic having a triple-double night against the Spurs, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd also credited rookie Derek Lively II as he was able to adjust well in his first game with the Slovenian star.

"Again, [Lively] was great on both ends. Being able to rebound the ball, being able to change shots, give us second or third opportunities," praised Kidd during the post-game press conference. "It's not easy playing with Luka [Doncic], because Luka is going to throw it, and he expects you to catch and finish and he had some great lobs tonight."

Derek Lively II came off the bench and was able to finish the game with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds as he outshines fellow rookie Victor Wembanyama doing only 15 points and five boards.

Following this game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks will conclude the month with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 30.