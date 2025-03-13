Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Bucks? Latest injury update as Lakers drop concerning report (Mar. 13)

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic has received a concerning update ahead of the team's marquee clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic is "questionable" on LA's latest injury report, citing right ankle soreness. It's a new ailment for the five-time All-NBA player after managing a calf injury and back injury since his return in February.

Doncic sustained the ankle injury against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He played that game and finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, recording his second triple-double for the Lakers. However, it wasn't one of his best showings. Doncic shot a measly 30.8% and had five turnovers.

The Lakers lost 111-108, registering their second consecutive loss after an eight-game winning streak. Doncic's latest blow is concerning for LA as it's shorthanded, already playing without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

Their hopes of ending this skid rely on Luka Doncic's availability and performance.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic has played 10 games against the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists, shooting 48.9%, including 34.5% from 3. He hasn't had the chance to suit up against the Bucks this season yet. Doncic had one of his best games against Milwaukee in his last matchup against them.

He tallied 40 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists on Feb. 3, 2024, in a 129-117 loss. Doncic was with the Mavericks at the time, who were yet to bolster their team with the season-altering additions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Doncic has had decent support with the Lakers, even without LeBron James. If he can muster up a similar outing as last Feb., LA will be primed for an upset win with its shorthanded roster.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game?

TNT, Tru TV and Max will nationally televise the LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum. Viewers outside the U.S. can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Spectrum SportsNet will also provide local coverage in the LA area.

