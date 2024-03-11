Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 5-time NBA All-Star's status (March 11)

Luka Doncic will play on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. Doncic is finally off the Mavericks' injury report after appearing on it frequently over the past month. He's been in tremendous form, too. Doncic has six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles entering Monday's contest.

He last missed a game on Jan. 31, sitting out a 121-87 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's played through his injuries since, but that no longer seems an issue. Doncic will hope to continue his fine run and help Dallas a third consecutive win.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic had been on the Mavericks' injury report because of his ankle and nose injuries. His last ailment was related to his elbow. Doncic has missed eight games this year. The Mavs are 3-8 in his absence. His last absence against the Timberwolves on Jan. 31 was due to his ankle injury.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Doncic has averaged 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game against the Bulls in nine outings. He's 5-4 against the six-time NBA champions. He had 18 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists when the teams met earlier this season on Nov. 11.

Mavericks rediscover lost mojo after 1-5 run

The Mavericks are just finding their feet after five losses in six games. They have won their past two games. Dallas beat the Detroit Pistons 142-124 behind Luka Doncic's 39-point triple-double. He shot 13 of 24, canceling Cade Cunningham's 33 points and 10 assists double-double.

The new-look Mavericks turned heads after going 7-0 around the trade deadline. Their new additions made them seem legitimate contenders, but the hype died down over the past few weeks with several losses despite Doncic's scorching hot run.

Defense proved to be a significant issue for the Mavericks, with a hectic schedule as they faced top offenses like Indiana, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Boston in this stretch. The schedule has been significantly easier the past few games, and the Mavericks will be looking to capitalize on it.

Their position in the Western Conference standings isn't guaranteed, with the Lakers and Warriors catching up. Dallas could find itself in ninth or 10th if it doesn't continue to rack up wins in the season's final stretch.

The Mavericks are 36-28, eighth in the West, a game behind the sixth seed and one ahead of the ninth seed. The Lakers look threatening with a 12-5 run since Feb. and could steal the favorable seeding in the play-in from Dallas.