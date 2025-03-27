Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability (Mar. 27)

Luka Doncic is expected to lace up for the LA Lakers on the second night of their back-to-back set when they play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The guard starred with a 34-point performance in LA's close 120-119 win over the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. LeBron James' buzzer-beater in the final seconds after Doncic's floater rimmed out saw them edge past Indy.

Doncic was rested on the second set of the Lakers' previous back-to-back when the team played the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks. While the mercurial guard notched up 31 points in the win against Denver, he was rested for the skirmish against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Slovenian has suited up in the last three games for the Lakers and with seeding on the one, will be keen to play on Thursday. His availability will be a massive boost as the Purple and Gold look for payback against the Bulls, who beat them 146-115 a few days ago.

Luka Doncic provides an honest assessment of his chemistry with LeBron James and Austin Reaves

Speaking to the reporters after the narrow win, Luka Doncic was asked about his chemistry and adapting to the game playing alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves. The guard had a candid response, saying there was still some work he needed to put in to put the side in a dominating position.

"For me, it's a lot of work to do. "I gotta watch film and adapt to the situation."

The Lakers' win saw them improve to 44-28, and with 10 games left in the regular season, Doncic will have enough time to fine-tune his chemistry with two of the best LA players on the floor. Their understanding of each other's games will help the teams look to make a deeper run in the playoffs.

