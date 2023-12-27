Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 4x NBA All-Star's status (Dec. 27)

Luka Doncic is questionable for the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Doncic is on the Mavericks' injury report, citing a left quad injury. The Slovenian is coming off an epic Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic tallied 50 points, a Christmas Day record for an active NBA player and the third-highest points total all-time on the marquee day of the season's calendar. His efforts led the Mavericks to an impressive 128-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on the road. Doncic looked in good shape against the Suns, so his presence on the report is surprising.

However, he's carrying a nagging injury that saw him miss a game this past week, so the Mavericks might be trying to be cautious with Doncic's workload. They are already depleted with starters Kyrie Irving and Josh Green out, along with Maxi Kleber.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the Mavericks' injury report because of soreness in his left quad. He wasn't on the report before the Mavs' Christmas Day showdown. However, Doncic missed the team's 122-96 loss against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2 He played the next day against the Spurs and dropped a 39-point triple-double. The injury doesn't seem like a long-term issue. Doncic will be a game-time decision.

Luka Doncic stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Doncic has appeared in eight games against the Cavaliers. He boasts a 6-2 record against the 2016 NBA champions. Doncic has averaged 27.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists on 49/43/82 splits against the Cavs. He's yet to face them this season.

The Slovenian's last outing against the Cavaliers ended in a 105-90 loss for the Mavericks on Dec. 14, 2022. Doncic tallied 30 points, five rebounds and six assists but shot a dismal 39.1%. His career-high against the Cavs is 35 points. He recorded that total twice: once on Oct. 30, 2023 and Feb. 2, 2019.

Mavericks ride behind Luka Doncic's heroics again

Luka Doncic's case for a maiden MVP award is seemingly improving with every game. The former Real Madrid star is averaging a career-high 33.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 9.4 apg in 28 games this season, shooting on 49/39/779 splits. The Mavericks have improved to 18-12 after his latest heroics.

Doncic tallied 50 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, three blocks and four steals in the Mavericks' 128-114 Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks were without Kyrie Irving, while the Suns had Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the floor, who Doncic outscored by 14 points.

The 24-year-old shone on both ends of the court during the contest. Doncic is currently not among the top three favorites in the MVP race, but if he continues to perform at this rate, he might soon surpass fellow Europeans Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.