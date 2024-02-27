Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on the four-time All-NBA star’s status (February 27)

Luka Doncic is once again on the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks. He has been a staple on his team’s list of injured players over the last 12 games. The four-time All-NBA guard has been playing through a broken nose since Feb. 5.

“Luka Legend” has either been questionable or probable for the entire month. He has been dealing with a sprained ankle, a fractured nose and a cut chin in February. Remarkably, he sat out just one game in that said stretch.

Luka Doncic usually gets the cleareance to play just hours before games and allow him to play for the Mavericks. The last time he couldn’t get the approval to suit up was on Jan. 31 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was held out due to a sprained ankle.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

A game after sitting out due to a bum ankle, Luka Doncic broke his nose versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5. The Mavericks initially said he only bruised his nose before upgrading it to a fractured one. Incredibly enough, he hasn’t missed one game because of it.

Doncic also took an elbow to the face against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 12. He was briefly taken to the locker room to be checked. Based on reports, the hit cut his shin but spared his already broken nose. Again, he has played through that and has vehemently refused to wear a mask.

Luka Doncic’s stats vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

“Luka Legend” has played nine career games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has averaged 29.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists against them. The five-time All-Star has shot 49.2%, including 40.8% versus Cleveland.

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first meeting this season on Dec. 27. Doncic finished that game with 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Despite his myriad of injuries, the Cavs will unquestionably make him the focus of their defensive plans.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers will host the Mavericks on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets from Vivid Seats are available for as low as $12.

The game will not be on national TV but Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SW-DAL will air the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.