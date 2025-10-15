  • home icon
  Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on LA Lakers superstar's status for anticipated clash vs former team (Oct. 15)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:30 GMT
Luka Doncic's status will be the key talking point leading up to Wednesday's anticipated matchup between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Eight months after the league-shattering trade, it remains an emotional game for multiple people involved, including Doncic, the Mavericks fans, and Anthony Davis, who will also meet his former team in Las Vegas.

Doncic made his preseason debut on Tuesday against the Suns, so his status remains in the air for a back-to-back at this stage. However, he only played 22 minutes, so there's a chance LA might play him again.

Coach JJ Redick revealed that while veterans Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt will return after sitting out Tuesday's clash, the Lakers will decide on Doncic's availability later.

The Slovenian had another busy summer with his national team at EuroBasket, so the Lakers aren't rushing his ramp-up. Nevertheless, he seemed in decent shape. LA will probably announce his status closer to tipoff.

Luka Doncic gets honest on potentially playing against the Mavericks again

Luka Doncic doesn't seem to be over his heartbreaking exit from the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Lakers superstar has adjusted well over the past few months with his new franchise and teammates, but will always feel something when facing off against his former team.

Doncic gave an honest answer about his emotions on Tuesday, saying:

"It's obviously going to be something (facing the Mavs). Obviously, I'm going to feel something every game I play against them."
"I am kind of starting a new chapter here (in LA) this preseason. But again, there is always going to be something. I don't know how I feel," he continued.
Luka Doncic has maintained excellent relationships with his former Mavericks teammates, including Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall, who have all expressed strong sentiments of missing the superstar guard.

Most importantly, despite winning the lottery and securing Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, several Mavericks fans still root for Doncic. The love between the city and the former franchise centerpiece remains mutual, which explains why Doncic will probably be overwhelmed when playing against the Mavericks.

