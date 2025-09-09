Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Germany? Latest on Slovenian superstar's status for EuroBasket quarterfinal after injury scare (Sep. 10)

Slovenia and Germany meet in a hotly-anticipated FIBA EuroBasket quarterfinal on Wednesday as both countries aim to take a giant leap towards ultimate glory in Latvia. Luka Doncic carries the hopes of Slovenia on his shoulders again, doing so with MVP-like showmanship on a nightly basis.Doncic is arguably the favorite, alongside Alperen Sengun, to win the MVP award. However, the LA Lakers superstar has been struggling with injuries. After managing his knee issues, Doncic picked up a leg injury on Sunday against Italy in the Round of 16.The 26-year-old raised alarms as he hobbled off the court during the first quarter after jamming his leg against Italian guard Alessandro Pajola. However, encouraging signs soon followed as he returned to action and finished the game with 42-points to guide Slovenia to an 84-77 win. He has since delivered a positive update.&quot;Yes, it hurts,&quot; Doncic told the media after the game. &quot;I have to get therapies now. But it will be fine.&quot;Injuries have plagued him in recent years, and a trade setback from last season knocked him off rhythm. He has since undergone a massive transformation and is slowly getting back on track to his previous self, which has been evident throughout the EuroBasket tournament.Luka Doncic’s father issues latest update on new injuryLuka Doncic’s father, Sasa Doncic, echoed the same sentiment as he provided the latest update on the Lakers star’s injury.&quot;Luka's condition is fine,” his father said to siol.net “There are lots of hits and bruises, but that's part of the game. It would be strange if he didn't get hurt, considering that there are games practically every other day, he plays a big role and has a lot of minutes.”So, as far as his status is concerned, the latest update confirms that he’ll suit up against the world champions Germany on Wednesday.How Luka Doncic-led Slovenia have fared so far in EuroBasket and what to expect ahead of Germany clashNever mind reaching the last eight, Slovenia looked in danger of going out in the group stage when they went 0-2 in their opening games. But they recovered with wins over Belgium, Iceland, and Israel to reach this stage.Slovenia have not been particularly attractive throughout this tournament, often relying on moments of magic from Luka Doncic to keep going.When his team look lost for ideas or are struggling, Doncic always seems to have the key for ‘The Dragons.’And he is doing all in his power to prove doubters wrong. Averaging 34 points, 7.2 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game in seven games in the tournament, it is obvious why he will be the biggest threat for Germany to deal with.If Slovenia are to defeat the reigning world champions to move further in EuroBasket, Luka is highly likely to be a key factor in doing so.