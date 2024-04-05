Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on 5x NBA All-Star's status (April 5)

Luka Doncic is in second place in the 2024 KIA MVP Race, one spot below Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. He has contributed to the Dallas Mavericks, who continue to secure their place in the NBA Playoffs. In tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors, fans wonder if he will be ready to go.

So, is Doncic playing tonight against the Warriors? The five-time NBA All-Star is cleared for tonight's game, as he is not included in the Mavericks' injury report. Josh Green (ankle), Dereck Lively II (leg) and Greg Brown (personal) are sidelined for this game.

The Mavericks can secure the regular season series win over the Warriors by going 3-1 after tonight. A victory will also go a long way for their standings in a highly competitive Western Conference. They are in fifth place (46-30 record) in the conference and have won eight out of their last 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With just six games remaining, each matchup is pivotal in determining the Mavericks' position in the coming postseason compared to other teams. With the team out of the play-in tournament, it should maintain that position compared to falling down the standings.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has missed nine games this season due to ankle and hamstring injuries. He has not been sidelined for too long with no major injury scares.

He played on the Dallas Mavericks' Thursday night's 109-95 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The MVP candidate put up 25 points (8-of-25 shooting, including 6-of-15 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

In his 67 games this season, he is averaging 33.8 points (48.6% shooting, including 38.2% from 3-point range), 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds. He also has a true shooting percentage of 54.5%.

Luka Doncic's stats vs Golden State Warriors

In his 19 games against the Golden State Warriors, Doncic averaged 30.2 ppg, 8.3 apg and 8.2 rpg.

Doncic put up 30 points (11-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Tuesday night's 104-100 loss to the Warriors.

Fans can expect a similar stat line again tonight, as his dominant numbers against Golden State speak for themselves.

His highest-scored outing against them was on Feb. 6, 2021. He had 42 points (12-of-23 shooting, including 7-of-12 from beyond the arc), 11 assists and 7 rebounds.