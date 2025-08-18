  • home icon
  Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Great Britain? Latest on Slovenian superstar's availability for EuroBasket after knee injury (Aug. 18)

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Great Britain? Latest on Slovenian superstar's availability for EuroBasket after knee injury (Aug. 18)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 18, 2025 13:30 GMT
Slovenia v Germany - International Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
Is Luka Doncic playing today against Great Britain? Image source: Getty

Luka Doncic and Slovenia will be chasing their first win in the preparation phase for EuroBasket 2025 when they take on Great Britain on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Doncic picked up an injury in the third quarter of Saturday’s 100-88 loss to Latvia after a teammate collided with him and landed on his knee.

But fears from both Lakers and Slovenian fans eased once reports confirmed he had avoided a serious setback.

His status for Tuesday’s matchup is still uncertain, though the latest team update was encouraging, noting he would return to practice Monday.

If he suits up, his minutes may be limited since the Great Britain contest is Slovenia’s second-to-last friendly before EuroBasket. Their final tuneup is set for Aug. 21 against Serbia, while group play begins Aug. 28 with Slovenia bracketed with Poland, France, Belgium, Iceland, and Israel.

Luka Doncic putting on a stellar display before injury

Before leaving with the injury, Doncic delivered his best showing of the friendlies, posting 26 points, five assists, and two steals after a strong first half.

Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic praised Doncic’s early performance, saying after the game (per Zurnal24):

“The start of the game was a dream. Doncic was fantastic, he played himself and everyone around him. But it’s true that it’s difficult to play all the time at such a pace against a team like Latvia with excellent scorers and the versatile Porzingis.
“We were left without Doncic, but we still responded well to the hosts’ lead and were right on their heels until the end.”

Luka Doncic recently signed a $165 million contract extension with the Lakers, and the franchise wants him fully healthy for the 2025-26 season, which tips off in October.

This offseason, Doncic has emphasized conditioning, shedding weight and getting into shape during his first summer since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks.

His partnership with LeBron James positions the Lakers to contend in the Western Conference, even with rivals strengthening their lineups.

