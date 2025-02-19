Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Lakers point guard's availability (Feb. 19)

Luka Doncic is set to lead the Lakers' charge in their regular season matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The superstar point guard is not listed on the injury report and participated fully in the team's practice on Tuesday.

Following practice, coach JJ Redick was asked about Doncic’s ramp-up after previously being on a minutes restriction before the All-Star break. Redick confirmed that moving forward, the Slovenian star will no longer have any playing time limitations.

"He’ll be fine. That extra five-six days of All-Star break was good for him," Redick said of Doncic. "His minutes will be up tomorrow. And I don’t think that there’s going to be any sort of restrictions going forward."

Luka Doncic has appeared in two games for the Purple and Gold since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks, both matchups coming against the Utah Jazz. In his Lakers debut, the five-time All-Star logged 24 minutes, followed by 23 minutes in his second outing.

Having recently recovered from a left calf strain, Doncic has shown some rust, particularly in his shooting. Over the two games against Utah, he attempted 15 3-pointers but connected on just four. However, as he gets more time on the court, he is expected to regain his rhythm.

How to watch Luka Doncic in action during Lakers vs. Hornets game?

Hoops fans can catch the LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game live on Spectrum SportsNet LA and FDSSE for local coverage. For those looking to stream the game, it will be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, though regional restrictions may apply.

The Lakers vs. Hornets game will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

