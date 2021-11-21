Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks go head-to-head with the LA Clippers in an enticing NBA 2021-22 season game set to take place on Sunday at Staples Center.

The Dallas Mavericks succumbed to a 112-104 loss against the Phoenix Suns in their most recent NBA outing. They missed Luka Doncic's service badly, as Kristaps Porzingis' 23-point solo effort was not enough for Jason Kidd's side to beat Devin Booker and co.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off a 94-81 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Paul George had an uncharacteristically poor game, and Tyronn Lue's team will now look to return on the winning track.

Dallas Mavericks fans will be curious to know Luka Doncic's status for today's game, as he has already missed two games.

What is Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Dallas Mavericks have missed Luka Doncic for two straight games now

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable due to left ankle and knee sprains for Dallas Mavericks' game against the LA Clippers. In all likelihood, Doncic is set to miss his third NBA game in a row.

When will Luka Doncic return?

Considering Doncic is currently dealing with sprains and not a serious injury, he should be able to take to the court for the Dallas Mavericks' next game. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd had mentioned that the franchise was "hopeful" about Doncic's return against the Clippers, meaning the Slovenian is very close to a return.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E



si.com/nba/clippers/n… Jason Kidd said that he's "hopeful" Luka Doncic will play against the Clippers tomorrow. ESPN reports. Jason Kidd said that he's "hopeful" Luka Doncic will play against the Clippers tomorrow. ESPN reports.si.com/nba/clippers/n…

How does Luka Doncic's absence impact the Dallas Mavericks?

Since his debut, Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the best players in the league. Doncic is a forward by trade, but runs point for the Mavericks and does it really well, which is reflected in his statistics for the 2021-22 NBA season.

He is averaging close to 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field.

Doncic is Dallas Mavericks' best player by some distance, as his ability to both score and create for his teammates makes him a difficult player to guard. The Mavs found it difficult to make plays in the half court in Doncic's absence against the Suns, and could face a similar problem today.

