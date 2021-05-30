Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021 NBA playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the LA Clippers in Game Three of their first round of the NBA playoffs. The result saw their lead trimmed to 2-1 for the series.

Luka Doncic has been the Mavericks’ best player by quite a comprehensive margin all season, and has scored 114 points in three playoff matches so far. However, fans were concerned after Doncic suffered what was later confirmed to be a cervical strain. As a result, the Mavericks’ star man was listed as questionable for Game Four.

Luka Doncic is reportedly questionable with a cervical strain for Game 4 Sunday.https://t.co/8vZU1BFguL pic.twitter.com/sL28H3CKif — Bally Sports (@BallySports) May 30, 2021

In this article, we look at whether he will be expected to feature in the crucial match against the Clippers.

NBA Playoffs 2021: Is Luka Doncic expected to play against the LA Clippers in game 4?

Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable by the Dallas Mavericks but is expected to feature in Game Four. He has averaged 38 points, 8.7 rebounds and nine assists in three games so far. The Serbian shooting guard is crucial to the Dallas Mavericks’ hopes of getting past a strong LA Clippers side featuring two of the best two-way players in the league.

Luka Doncic is good to go for Game 4. ✅ pic.twitter.com/pDAtR9MNrY — theScore (@theScore) May 30, 2021

Doncic finished with a stat line of 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the last game. He waged a lone war against the LA Clippers, who did a decent job of restricting the Mavericks’ other shooting threats all night. Regardless, Doncic said the following after Game Three,

"It's just weird. Just some massage, some ice and hopefully it will be good."

Head Coach Rick Carlisle also aired similar optimism, saying he expects Doncic to feature in Game Four. Regardless, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to be tight-lipped about Luka Doncic’s fitness. Despite being listed as questionable, he can be expected to feature in Game Four.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

The series started off in brilliant fashion for the Dallas Mavericks, but the LA Clippers hit back in Game Three after a spirited defensive performance. With the series now in the balance at 2-1, the Mavericks’ best players should all play an important role in Game Four. Keep an eye on their main man, Luka Doncic.