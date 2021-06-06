Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the LA Clippers in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 1?

The Dallas Mavericks take on the LA Clippers in the all-important Game 7 of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA playoffs on Sunday.

With the series tied at 3-3, fans will be eager to know about Luka Doncic’s availability for Game 7.

Doncic has been wrestling with a cervical strain that he suffered during Game 3 against the Clippers, an injury that saw him struggle through Game 4.

However, the Slovenian has looked close to his best in the previous two matches in the NBA playoff series.

🗣GAME. SEVEN. 🗣



We need everyone to tune in for EARLY tipoff tomorrow! Catch the national broadcast on ABC at 2:30PM. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/UXrS6BOpuO — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 6, 2021

Regardless, we will attempt to look into Luka Doncic’s availability for the series-deciding game 7.

NBA 2021 Playoffs: Is Luka Doncic fit enough to play against the LA Clippers in game 7?

Despite his lingering ailment, Doncic has been by far the brightest Dallas Mavericks player.

The 22-year-old produced 42 points and 14 assists in Game 5 and followed it up with a stat line of 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the Game 6 loss against the Clippers.

However, Kawhi Leonard took charge of proceedings in Game 6 and produced 45 points after going 18/25 from the field to help his team tie the series.

The rise of Luka 🙌🏼



Will he add another feather in his 🧢 tonight?



Game 7 will reveal the answer 😍#NBAPlayoffs @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/cAYVKw55ge — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) June 6, 2021

For obvious reasons, the Dallas Mavericks have been tight-lipped about Luka Doncic’s fitness status, although he is expected to start in Game 7.

The NBA MVP contender has played through his cervical strain in the past two games and has been listed as “probable” for Game 7.

Apart from Doncic, Maxi Kleber is also probable while JJ Reddick is expected to sit out.

Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard

Considering his form and how much the Dallas Mavericks have relied on Doncic throughout the series, he can be expected to play a big role in Game 7.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers have listed center Serge Ibaka as “doubtful” for Game 7, owing to a back injury.

Needless to say, Luka Doncic will be the focal point for the Mavericks in Game 7 and will need to be at his best once again if his team are to get past the LA Clippers.

