Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks square off against the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight in an NBA preseason battle of two heavyweights.

The Dallas Mavericks battered the Charlotte Hornets 127-59 in their last preseason game and will be high on confidence going into tonight's game. Luka Doncic was phenomenal in that game, registering 10 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds in just 26 minutes of action.

The Dallas Mavericks will play their last preseason game, and it will be intriguing to see whether Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic takes to the court.

What is Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Luka Doncic has been listed as 'out' on the Dallas Mavericks injury report as he is set to be rested for the team's final preseason clash. Along with him, key players Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are also set to be rested.

Apart from the Charlotte Hornets game, Luka Doncic also put in a solid performance in the Dallas Mavericks' second preseason game against the LA Clippers. Doncic played just 18 minutes in that game but almost ended up getting a triple-double, as he scored 14 points, grabbed 8 boards, and dished out 9 assists.

In the first game against the Utah Jazz, Doncic ended up getting 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. These figures show that the young point forward has been in sublime form, and the Mavericks will be confident of doing well in the 2021-22 NBA season if he continues to play like this.

When will Luka Doncic return?

Luka Doncic is expected to start for the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. It will be a showdown between the two best young players in the league in the form of Luka Doncic and Trae Young, who are expected to be the poster boys for the league in the coming years.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the prime contenders to bag a playoff spot in the 2021-22 NBA season but will face strong resistance from a plethora of teams like the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers.

