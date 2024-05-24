Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on All-Star's Game 2 status (May 24)

Luka Doncic is probable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The All-Star guard carried the same status into Game 1 but suited up. Doncic is expected to play in Friday's contest, too. He shrugged off his injury concerns with a 33-point outing, rounded off by a 15-point fourth-quarter effort, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 win.

It was the third straight game where Doncic didn't seem as bothered with his injuries. The Mavericks hope that it continues in Game 2, as it would elevate the team's chances of taking a 2-0 lead back home.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the Mavericks' injury report, citing a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. He sustained the knee injury in Game 2 against the LA Clippers during the first round after bumping into Russell Westbrook and the ankle injury against the OKC Thunder in Game 4 after Cason Wallace had inadvertently tripped him.

Luka Doncic Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Doncic has averaged 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 15 regular-season games against the Timberwolves, boasting a 9-6 record. He has played twice in the ongoing series, tallying 36.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 10.0 apg. Doncic hasn't played against the Timberwolves in the playoffs before the ongoing Western Conference finals.

In Wednesday's series opener, Doncic torched the Timberwolves for 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter. Doncic overcame a slow start after scoring 14 points in the first 24 minutes on 6-of-14 shooting.

Luka Doncic 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Luka Doncic's rocky 2024 NBA Playoffs run seems to be improving over the past few games. He has averaged 27.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 9.0 apg in 13 games, shooting on 43/30/79 splits. Those averages have improved in the last three outings to 31.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 9.7 apg on 52/44/88 splits.

The Mavericks have gone 3-0 in that stretch. Most of their losses have come with Doncic struggling, so it's a decent sample size of how dominant Dallas can be against any team if their star man is firing on all cylinders.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2?

TNT and TruTV will nationally televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves West finals Game 2. Local TV operators Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North will cover the contest in the respective states. Meanwhile, DirecTV, Sling TV and Fubo will be the online streaming options in the US. NBA League Pass is the go-to option for viewers abroad.