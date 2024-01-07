Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on the four-time All-Star’s availability

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable for Sunday’s match against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Luka Legend” didn’t play in Dallas’ 139-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday due to a swelling in his right ankle. Doncic’s sidelining surprised many as he didn’t seem to have suffered anything in the Mavericks’ 126-97 romp over Portland on Jan. 3.

Before sitting out in the second of two games against the Blazers, Doncic had 41 points in just 31 minutes. He added six rebounds, five assists and one steal in the first encounter against Portland. The Slovenian’s output was his seventh past the 40-point mark which leads the NBA this season.

Dallas will be at a major disadvantage if the four-time All-Star cannot play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many when they listed Doncic as questionable heading into the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. He was nearly unstoppable two nights before in leading the Mavs’ to an overwhelming win over the Blazers.

Dallas’ training staff may have wanted to give him a break leading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. If that were the case, the Mavericks made the right call as they beat the Blazers without “Luka Legend.”

Doncic is likely going to be a game-time decision for the match against the Timberwolves. His status could be known a few hours before tip-off.

When will Luka Doncic return?

Many are expecting Luka Doncic to return on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He didn’t look like he was hampered by anything in his spectacular performance versus Portland on Jan. 3. Some are speculating that the Mavericks simply want to give him the night off in the rematch against the Blazers.

If Doncic remains unavailable versus the Timberwolves, his next opportunity to play will be two nights later against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Luka Doncic's stats vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Luka Doncic has played against the Minnesota Timberwolves 14 times in his career. He has averaged 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists against them. The Slovenian holds an 8-6 record versus the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks, however, are winless in two games against Minnesota. He didn’t play in the two teams’ last meeting due to a left quadricep soreness. Dallas was also playing the second night of a back-to-back so holding out the All-NBA guard made sense.