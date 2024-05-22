Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Looking at Mavericks star’s status for Game 1 (May 22)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been nursing several injuries throughout the playoffs. Despite that, he has continued to churn out a number of remarkable performances as he and the team look to continue their postseason run in pursuit of the NBA Finals. Ahead of the game, Doncic is listed as probable to play in Game 1 as a result of a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Leading up to the start of the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Mavericks submitted their injury report to NBA.com. The report, which is published every hour, lists the Mavs star as probable to play, however, his status could be upgraded closer to game time.

The pair of lower body injuries, as Mavericks coach and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd explained, have been lingering problems for Doncic. This has been reflected in the team's injury reports throughout the postseason, which have often seen Doncic listed as either questionable or probable.

Despite that, it has been clear that the Slovenian star isn't seriously injured and he plans to play. As Kidd explained to media members, the situation is a great example of toughness on Luka Doncic's part.

What happened to Luka Doncic? Exploring the origins of his lower body injury ahead of Game 1 of the WCF

As previously mentioned, Luka Doncic has been dealing with lower-body injuries for large portions of the season. When looking at his injury history report on Fox Sports, we see the latest series of injuries pop up in late March.

On March 28, Doncic had Achilles problems pop up on the injury report, followed by knee problems on March 30. The following week, Doncic had knee and ankle problems pop up on April 5 and 11.

After several weeks, Doncic was again listed on the injury report as a result of knee and ankle problems, which have appeared frequently since late April.

What are Luka Doncic's stats vs the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Throughout his career, Luka has played 15 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with two of those games taking place this season. He and the Mavericks first collided with the Timberwolves for the first time this year on Dec. 14, with the Timberwolves picking up a 119-101 win.

The two teams then met on Jan. 7, with the Mavericks getting their revenge in a 115-108 win that saw Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 69 points.

Throughout the two games, Doncic averaged, 36.5 points, 10.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Throughout the course of his 15 career games against the Timberwolves, Doncic averaged 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.