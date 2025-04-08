Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability (Apr. 8)

Luka Doncic is a doubtful starter for the LA Lakers matchup against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. The lethal guard was listed as questionable with a groin strain and is day-to-day. Doncic suited up in the last game against the Thunder, dropping 30 points as LA notched up a dominant 126-99 win at the Paycom Center.

The Slovenian joins superstar duo LeBron James (questionable with a groin strain) and Austin Reaves (questionable with a right ankle sprain). The Purple and Gold have a lengthy injury list ahead of the marquee matchup. Earlier, Lakers beat reporter for The Athletic, Jovan Buha, shared the team's status report.

It will be interesting to see if Doncic does indeed suit up, considering the Lakers have already clinched the postseason. His availability will be a massive boost for the side as they have a chance to go past the 50-win mark this season.

Luka Doncic explains the eye-popping pass to Gabe Vincent in Lakers' win over OKC Thunder

One of the key highlights of the game against the Thunder was Luka Doncic's twirling jumper and a no-look pass to Gabe Vincent rushing to the corner. The pass had the arena in awe as the guard dished out an over-the-head pass to Vincent to drain a 3.

Speaking to the reporters about the pass, Doncic attributed it to a move that happened on the fly. Per The Athletic:

“I mean, I don’t think you can practice that pass, honestly. I“It’s just sometimes I decide some stuff, then I don’t know how I make it. I mean, I was just glad he made it because that’s a tough shot to make.”

The Lakers are now seeded third with a 48-30 record, breaching their pegged 45-win mark for the season. They have three games remaining in the regular season, one of them against Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

