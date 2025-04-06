Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Lakers superstar's status (Apr. 6)

Luka Doncic is expected to play when the LA Lakers take on the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Both teams will meet for the second time this season, with the third and final meeting scheduled for Apr. 8. The Lakers went down in their first meeting to the side, and will now hope the presence of Doncic will see a different outcome.

Ad

The Slovenian comes off a 35-point blitz against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic made up for his paltry outing against the Golden State Warriors, shooting 10-21 from the field and 4-10 from beyond the arc. He had six rebounds and as many assists as the Lakers propped up a 124-108 win.

His presence will be a major boost for the side as they look to fend off the top-seeded side and further cement their position as the third seed in the West. LA is 47-30 this edition.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on upcoming matchup against Thunder

Luka Doncic knew what the LA Lakers would be up against when previewing the much-anticipated matchup against the Thunder. The hosts have the best record in the league, winning 64 of their games and just 13 losses — the fewest in the NBA this season.

“Definitely a big challenge. They all know how to play. They’re first in the West for a reason. They’ve been playing amazing. They have a guy that is playing [at an] MVP level. The whole team is good. So, it’s gonna be a big, big challenge for us.”

It has been a challenging March for the Lakers with a mixed run after the side blew hot and cold. Playing against a playoff-bound side presents them with an opportunity to test themselves against better sides and help them prepare for a deeper playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More