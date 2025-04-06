Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Lakers superstar's status (Apr. 6)

Luka Doncic is expected to play when the LA Lakers take on the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Both teams will meet for the second time this season, with the third and final meeting scheduled for Apr. 8. The Lakers went down in their first meeting to the side, and will now hope the presence of Doncic will see a different outcome.
The Slovenian comes off a 35-point blitz against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic made up for his paltry outing against the Golden State Warriors, shooting 10-21 from the field and 4-10 from beyond the arc. He had six rebounds and as many assists as the Lakers propped up a 124-108 win.
His presence will be a major boost for the side as they look to fend off the top-seeded side and further cement their position as the third seed in the West. LA is 47-30 this edition.
Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on upcoming matchup against Thunder
Luka Doncic knew what the LA Lakers would be up against when previewing the much-anticipated matchup against the Thunder. The hosts have the best record in the league, winning 64 of their games and just 13 losses — the fewest in the NBA this season.
“Definitely a big challenge. They all know how to play. They’re first in the West for a reason. They’ve been playing amazing. They have a guy that is playing [at an] MVP level. The whole team is good. So, it’s gonna be a big, big challenge for us.”
It has been a challenging March for the Lakers with a mixed run after the side blew hot and cold. Playing against a playoff-bound side presents them with an opportunity to test themselves against better sides and help them prepare for a deeper playoff run.
