Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update for 4x All-Star (Dec. 16)

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal for the Dallas Mavericks as they look to stake a playoff and beyond claim this season. The guard has been key in the team's run so far. Despite the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier, Donic and the Mavericks will fancy their chances to get the better of the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Saturday.

As far as availability goes, Doncic is expected to suit up for the contest. The mercurial guard has missed just one of the team's 24 games this season and has been a driving force for the Mavericks.

In what comes as good news, Doncic has been in prime form and good health and has played a part in the team's consistency. According to ESPN's updated injury report, the 24-year-old, who is off the list, will almost certainly play against Portland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Barring one game for personal reasons, Luka Doncic has been healthy throughout the 23 games he has played this season.

However, the team will be without the services of Dallas' other superstar Kyrie Irving who has been suffering from a heel injury. Also missing out are Maxi Kleber and Josh Green while Seth Curry is listed as questionable.

Last season, Doncic played 66 games — the second-most in his six-season career in the NBA. He played 72 games in his first season in the league. Given his health and fitness level, there's every chance that the Slovenian will be playing more games this season.

Luka Doncic's stats vs the Portland Trail Blazers

In his last game against the Blazers, Doncic poured in 32 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Overall, he has averaged 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 17 games against the Blazers.

This season, Luka Doncic has been on a tear, averaging 32.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists. His last five games have seen him average 35.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.

The Mavericks have been one of the teams to beat this season, with a 15-9 record. They are fourth in the Western Conference and will look to build on the momentum they have gained through their first 25 games.

A win on Saturday will see them gain one more win over the OKC Thunder who have 15 wins as well. Following their clash against the Blazers, the Mavs play the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers.