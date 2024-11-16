Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Dallas Mavericks point guard's status (Nov. 16)

Luka Doncic is likely to play in the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, despite being listed as "probable" with a right knee contusion. The Slovenian superstar has been managing this lingering injury since the start of the season but has yet to miss a game.

The five-time All-Star led the Mavericks in their narrow 115-113 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, delivering an impressive 37 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes.

While Doncic continues to put up big numbers, his performances in clutch situations have been underwhelming this season. Dallas has struggled to close out games, which has contributed to their disappointing 5-7 record, leaving them in 12th place in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic is currently averaging 29.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The star guard is shooting 42.8% from the field, including 32.0% from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic vs. San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic has an impressive track record against the San Antonio Spurs. In 21 career games, the Mavericks superstar has averaged 29.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The Mavericks opened their 2024-25 NBA season against the Spurs, with Doncic delivering a strong performance. He posted 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9 of 25 from the field, including 4 of 11 from beyond the arc, leading Dallas to a 120-109 victory.

How to watch Luka Doncic in action during Mavericks vs. Spurs game?

The Dallas Mavericks will face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. PT).

The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, KFAA (local) and KENS (local), with pre-game coverage beginning one hour prior to tip-off. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

