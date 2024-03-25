Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on Mavericks 5x All-Star's status (March 25)

Luka Doncic is listed as active for Monday. He has no injury designation and should be healthy to give his full dose of minutes. The Dallas Mavericks travel to the Utah Jazz for a matchup on Monday night, with the Mavs beating the Jazz 113-97 on Mar. 21.

The Mavs have won three in a row. Dallas is eighth in the West and is looking to solidify a spot in the top-six to avoid the play-in tournament. They are 0.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are sixth.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are out of playoff contention. They have lost five in a row, including a loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. This is the fourth meeting between the two teams. The Mavericks dominated the Jazz in Game 1 147-97. The Jazz returned the favor, holding their home court in a 127-90 win on New Year’s Day. The Mavs took Game 3.

The injury report for the Mavs is short. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy. Maxi Kleber will be a game-time decision due to right knee soreness. Josh Green is still out and is expected to return next month.

The Jazz are dealing with more injury issues. Jordan Clarkson is questionable and likely out Monday’s game with a groin injury. Lauri Markkanen is questionable with a quadriceps issue, while Omer Yurtseven is questionable with an ankle.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Nothing has happened to Luka Doncic recently, but he has missed some time, as he has carried a large load this season for the Mavs.

Doncic has missed nine games this season. He suffered a light hamstring injury earlier this month against the Golden State Warriors. He left the game early and did not return but has logged his full minutes in subsequent games. He had 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists despite leaving early.

Last time out, Doncic showed out against the Jazz. He posted a stat line of 34 points and nine rebounds to go with eight assists and four steals.

Doncic has missed time this season with an ankle sprain. He also missed time after suffering a broken nose on Feb. 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was later hit in the face and left a game early against the Washington Wizards.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks travel to the Delta Center to take on the Utah Jazz. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. local.

The game can be seen on NBA League Pass with a subscription or on demand in the app. In the Dallas market, the game can be seen on Bally Sports Southwest. In the Salt Lake City market, it will air locally on KJZZ and can be streamed with Jazz+.