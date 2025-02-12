Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest update on new Lakers superstar's status after debut (Feb. 12)

New LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic debuted on Monday against the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers and Jazz complete their two-game mini-series in Wednesday's game at the Delta Center, Utah's homecourt. Doncic is iffy to play this game.

The Slovenian, who returned from a calf injury he sustained on Christmas Day, is questionable to play his second consecutive game for LA, citing a left calf strain. However, JJ Redick seemed positive about having Doncic in the lineup for Wednesday's rematch.

“The plan would be for them to be available,” Redick said after Monday's game, citing Doncic and LeBron James.

Doncic was on a minute restriction in his debut. He was set to play around 30 minutes, but with the Lakers up 20+ points through most of the game until the third quarter, Doncic only played 24 minutes. He had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, shooting 5 of 14.

He looked a step slower, as expected, as he eased into the game following a lengthy injury layoff. However, Doncic's instant impact was visible. He didn't take long to get familiarized with the team's style and connected with everyone well on offense.

Luka Doncic also stood his ground defensively in LA's small ball coverage, fueling the Lakers' optimism to work things out without a center on the floor at all times.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic has averaged 26.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 19 games against the Utah Jazz. The five-time NBA All-Star boasts an 11-8 record against the Western Conference team. Doncic has played three games vs. the Jazz this season, averaging 22.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 7.0 apg, shooting 37.7%.

The numbers don't stand out, but that's because of Monday's outing. Doncic clearly wasn't pushing 100%, as he's just recovered from a calf strain that bothered him several times over the past few years.

Nevertheless, he is expected to improve his intensity each game, and that could happen in Wednesday's clash.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game

The LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game will be available on local networks, Spectrum SportsNet and KJZZ. Other interested viewers can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

