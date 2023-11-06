Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs the Orlando Magic? Latest update from the Dallas Mavericks (November 6)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been on a tear so far this season. The Mavericks started the 2022-23 campaign hot and later acquired Kyrie Irving via a midseason trade, but they had a disappointing season overall.

This time as well, Dallas have started the season on a strong note and have racked up five wins to take second place in the West, with a 5-1 record. Come Monday (November 6), they take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

The good news for the Mavericks is the availability of Doncic. The Slovenian is in red-hot form, averaging 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists from five games so far. His stellar numbers have resulted in the side notching up wins in five of their six games and they now have a chance to beat the Magic, who are buoyed following their 120-101 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. But they will be wary of the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving threat.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks stave off LaMelo Ball threat to notch up 124-118 win over Charlotte Hornets

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks rallied back to prop up a 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. While the superstar didn't have the kind of fourth quarter that he usually does, his teammates did the damage in the team's win against LaMelo Ball, who notched up a 30-point triple-double.

Doncic began the game with a scoreless first quarter, going 0-4 from the field. However, he bounced back with 8-of-11 shooting in the remaining period, notching up 23 points. Furthermore, he seemed to be his overall element, dictating the offense with 9 assists and 12 rebounds. The game also marked his fifth double-double in the Mavericks' first six games of the season.

That said, the win still showed that the Dallas defense can be taken advantage of by teams who are faster and more relentless on offense. The likes of the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks will thrive on the Mavericks' erratic plays on the defensive front. But for now, the team consolidated its second place in the West with a comprehensive win against the Hornets.

For now, much of their offense is still reliant on Doncic and Irving, who are forced to do the bulk of the scoring. Following their clash against the Magic, the Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors and take on the LA Clippers in their second game of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Only time will tell if the Mavericks can stay consistent and build on their strong start.