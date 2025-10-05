Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Warriors? Lakers superstar's status revealed for blockbuster preseason game (Oct. 5)

Luka Doncic will not suit up for the LA Lakers in their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. This will mark the Slovenian superstar's second consecutive missed tune-up game as the buildup to the 2025–26 NBA season gathers momentum. The reason behind Doncic’s absence isn’t concerning as the Lakers have opted for a more cautious approach.The former Dallas Mavericks superstar underwent a noticeable physical transformation during the offseason before leading his country’s campaign in the EuroBasket competition. With added mileage on his body from international duty, both the Lakers’ performance staff and Doncic agreed that conserving energy and prioritizing long-term health would be the wiser approach.Lakers coach JJ Redick has made it clear that he expects all his players to be in top shape. Doncic has embraced the challenge so far, emphasizing that the energy and atmosphere during training camp have been &quot;great.&quot;&quot;It's not just physical shape, it's mental shape, too,&quot; Doncic said of Redick's approach for his team. &quot;Both are very important. We're doing it in practice. It was great. Everybody's in great shape. Everybody's running a lot, so it's been great so far.&quot;Luka Doncic was seen on the sidelines during the Lakers’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert on Friday. He is expected to do the same on Sunday at the Chase Center.The Lakers still have four more preseason games remaining after facing Golden State. Doncic is likely to feature in at least a couple of those contests to build rhythm and chemistry with his teammates.How to watch LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Preseason Game?Fans eager to catch the LA Lakers' encounter against the Golden State Warriors won’t have to wait long. The two Western Conference powerhouses will meet in a preseason clash at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 5, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while local viewers can tune in via Spectrum SportsNet. Those preferring to stream the action can watch live on the NBA League Pass or FuboTV platforms, though availability may vary by region.