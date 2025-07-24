Is Luka Doncic’s $229M Lakers extension a done deal? Latest update

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Jul 24, 2025 10:41 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is set to make an important decision on his future as he flies back to the United States next week. Doncic will reportedly sign a four-year $229 million contract on August 2 and fly back to Slovenia and join in his national team in their preparations for Eurobasket 2025.

Slovenia national team coach Aleksander Sekulic explained the delay in the superstar's preparations for the continental tournament on Wednesday.

"I expect him to arrive after August 4, when he has completed all his obligations in the USA" said coach Aleksander Sekulić yesterday

Doncic has reportedly undergone a transformative offseason in Slovenia, working on his game in his hometown of Ljubljana and getting in better shape.

To ensure that Doncic follows his NBA team's guidelines, the Lakers are sending Greg St. Jean, one of the three assistants to the head coach, as a special envoy.

He has been active in the recruitment of personnel like DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart for the Lakers in a fruitful offseason where they have also signed Jake LaRavia and Adou Thiero. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko signed new contracts and recent rumors have linked Jrue Holiday as a potential addition.

New Teammate Marcus Smart gives his flowers to Luka Doncic

NBA: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers' latest acquisition Marcus Smart spoke highly of Luka Doncic on Tuesday, highlighting his deep respect as a competitor against him. Smart was reportedly contacted twice by Doncic who convinced him to join on a 2 year, $10,524,700 contract.

"When you get a guy like Luka calling, checking on you, trying to see where you're at, and to see if you wanted to come and join something special that he's trying to cook up over here," Smart told reporters on Tuesday, "for him to say that he could really use my help, that meant a lot."
Amlan Sanyal

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
