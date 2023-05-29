Is Malcolm Brogdon playing tonight against the Heat? Latest injury update ahead of matchup (May 29, 2023)

Malcolm Brogdon played just eight minutes in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Saturday. Looking at the latest injury report, it remains unclear if he'll be available for the deciding Game 7 in Boston.

Despite going down 3-0 in the series, the Boston Celtics have clawed their way back. Now, they'll be on their home floor as they attempt to be the first team in history to pull off a comeback of this magnitude.

Heading into Game 7, Malcolm Brgodon finds himself on the injury report, listed as questionable due to a right forearm strain. The Sixth Man of the Year has been a key player for Boston, but might be on the sidelines for their biggest game of the year.

Given the magnitude of the game, Brogdon likely will do his best to be on the floor. He'll likely go through warmups and see how if feels before coach Joe Mazzulla makes a final decision.

How has Malcolm Brogdon performed in the postseason?

Before getting injured, Malcolm Brogdon was putting together a solid postseason run. He has been a stabilizer for the Boston Celtics off the bench. Through 18 games, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Malcolm Brogdon's best series so far these playoffs came in the second round. In seven games against the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 16 points and shot an incredible 52.3% from beyond the arc.

While he had success in the semifinal round, the same cannot be said for the conference finals. The Miami Heat and their hard-nosed defense managed to stall the veteran guard before he suffered an injury. In the first five game of the series, he averaged only 6.8 points and shot 33.3%.

Even with his struggles, Brogdon is still an important piece for the Celtics. Losing him for a cruical game like this would be a tough blow.

