Is Marcus Smart playing tonight against Miami Heat? | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics, led by Marcus Smart, are gearing up to take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight at the FTX Arena.

The Boston Celtics (51-31) had a tough start to the season amid unrest between players and head coach Ime Udoka. However, they put on an incredible run of wins, finishing as the second seed in the East.

Their up-tick in form has primarily been due to Marcus Smart's incredible defensive plays, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown complementing him well. However, the defensive stalwart is suffering a mid-foot sprain and has had an injury-plagued postseason. So fans would like to know the availability of Smart for the all-important first ECF game.

Celtics Stats @celtics_stats The Celtics lead the NBA with a defensive rating of 106.2



Marcus Smart is questionable for tonight's game against Miami Heat

Smart in action in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics have officially listed Marcus Smart as questionable for tonight's Game 1 against the Miami Heat. The defensive stalwart is suffering a mid-foot sprain and has had injuries bothering him throughout the postseason.

Smart beat the likes of Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns for the coveted defensive award. In the process, he became the first guard to win the honor since Gary Payton in the 90s.

Smart leads the Celtics' suffocating defense. He can seamlessly guard multiple positions and bigger players than him, wreaking havoc with his aggressive style of play and quick hands.

Smart's footwork is also underrated, but he can get to the perimeter and also be an absolute nuisance on the interior, making him a key player for the Celtics.

Offensively, he's important to Boston's ball movement. Smart averaged 12.1 points and nearly six assists per game during the regular season, shooting 42% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. These are not eye-catching numbers, but they demonstrate his offensive efficacy.

Harboring championship aspirations, the Celtics will continue to rely on Smart to help them beat the Heat and advance to the NBA Finals.

