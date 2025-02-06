Is Mark Williams playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on Lakers center's status (Feb. 6)

The LA Lakers swung for another trade, this time to add Mark Williams, a bonafide center to address their needs at the five. The news was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and the framework of the trade sees LA deal rookie forward Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap.

Williams' availability depends on how quickly the Lakers announce their latest acquisition. The big will most likely make his LA debut on Saturday at home alongside Luka Doncic who is expected to suit up as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What does Mark Williams bring to the Lakers?

The Lakers needed a bonafide big to replace Anthony Davis, who they traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and landed a promising 7-foot center in Mark Williams. What works for LA is the fact that Williams is talented and athletic, averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. What works against them is his durability as the center in his third year has appeared in just 22 games this season owing to time on the bench to knee and foot injuries.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

If JJ Redick can nail his defensive schemes right, Williams can be the defensive anchor the team can look for. He is a reliable rim protector and can be perfect pick-and-roll big for either or both LeBron James and Doncic. Per ESPN, he makes 74 percent of his shots, and that makes him a solid addition to the team.

If Williams works, it's well and good for the Lakers, else it would mean shelling out a lot for an unproven commodity in Mark Williams. Knecht has been impactful for the Lakers and the draft capital thrown in means emptying their clip for a player who provides promise. Much depends on how the move pans out in the days to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback