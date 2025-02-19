Is Mark Williams playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest update on Hornets center's return after rescinded trade (Feb. 19)

The LA Lakers-Mark Williams rescinded trade saga takes a new turn on Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets visit the Crypto.com Arena. Williams could have been playing this game on the other side, donning the Purple and Gold. However, after failing the physical with the Lakers, Williams was forced to return to Charlotte.

The 7-foot center, who hadn't re-joined the Hornets until the All-Star break, has decided to report ahead of Wednesday's trip to LA. Williams is probable to play. He's listed, citing "return to competition reconditioning," so Williams is likely to suit up.

It will be his first game after Feb. 5, when the Hornets faced the Bucks. Williams was traded to the Lakers that night, but the deal eventually fell apart.

Mark Williams stats vs. LA Lakers

Mark Williams has played two games against the LA Lakers. He averaged 8.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across those outings. In his most recent game against the Lakers on Jan. 27, Williams tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 5 of 13 shots.

It was a rather forgettable game for Williams, though. His counterpart and former Laker Anthony Davis produced one of his best performances of the season, tallying 42 points, 23 rebounds and two blocks, shooting 60.7%.

Nevertheless, the Lakers don't have that kind of a threat in the post for Mark Williams. The Hornets' big man would now have the ideal motivation to have a solid bounce-back game. Williams would be key in this contest, especially with LaMelo Ball likely returning.

They could cause the Lakers instant trouble defensively with their two-man game, involving Luka Doncic and Jaxson Hayes in pick-and-roll coverages.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers game?

FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage of the Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers game. Fans outside the local regions can catch the live contest online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers are -13.5-point favorites to win with a -800 money line (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

