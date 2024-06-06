Is Maxi Kleber playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Mavericks center’s Game 1 status (June 6) 

Dallas Mavericks fans can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of their NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, as center Maxi Kleber will be available for Game 1 at Boston Garden tonight.

Kleber sat out a significant portion of the Western Conference Playoffs with a separated right shoulder sustained against the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

His return in Games 4 and 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves provided a much-needed boost to the Mavericks' frontcourt, even in a limited role. The first reports were that he could be out for a while and that his availability for the Finals was in question.

Of late, there has been a significant upswing, as earlier this week, on June 2, Kleber, the veteran forward/center and one of the best big-man shooting 3-point threats on the floor, has been practicing before the Finals.

He enables the team to have reasonable defense and floor spacing. Kleber showed as much in his workouts with Dwight Powell, as they shot together during practice on shooting drills, including from 3-point range.

Kleber appears like he may not have a full-minute restriction, but some limitations are still possible as he works back into full conditioning.

Nevertheless, with the sharpshooter back in the fold, the Dallas Mavericks should have a much-improved chance at snatching away homecourt edge in Game 1 of the all-important series against the Boston Celtics.

What happened to Maxi Kleber

During the first round of the playoffs in early May, Maxi Kleber sustained a shoulder injury when the Dallas Mavericks played the LA Clippers. It occurred in the first half of the game as the veteran forward was running in transition. Kleber dislocated his right shoulder on a blocking foul from Amir Coffey.

Reports from Shams Charania suggested that Kleber would face an extended period on the sidelines due to the dislocation. There were fears that he would miss the rest of the postseason and even the NBA Finals, but that might not be the case now.

How to watch Game 1 of the Mavericks-Celtics Series?

The Dallas Mavericks will aim for their second NBA Championship, while the Boston Celtics pursue a record 18th title.

Here's how to catch all the action: Streaming TV users on platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling, along with Cable TV subscribers, can exclusively tune in to ABC for the games. ABC will manage all broadcasting responsibilities for the finals, serving as the home of the 2024 NBA Finals.