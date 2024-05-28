Is Maxi Kleber playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Mavericks forward's Game 4 status (May 28)

Injuries in the NBA Playoffs can limit a team's full potential for a deep postseason run, as is the case with Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber. Granted, the team still had their superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, along with their supporting cast of players, PJ Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. However, Kleber was a reliable offensive option that had fans wondering about his status.

With WCF Game 4 set tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, is Maxi Kleber playing tonight? According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kleber has been given the green light by the team's medical staff to suit up for the closeout game at the team's homecourt arena.

There were no additional reports on whether he will be restricted in minutes, given that he will be returning in a tough environment such as the Western Conference finals. At the same time, Maxi Kleber's job will be more focused on assisting the team's offensive process and spacing through his 3-point shooting abilities.

What happened to Maxi Kleber?

Back in the first-round series against the LA Clippers, Maxi Kleber suffered a right shoulder AC separation when he tried to penetrate going to the basket. Originally, his last game was back in Game 6 of the quarterfinal round, when he only logged five minutes of action on the court.

In his return to the floor tonight, Kleber will be able to provide more shooting to the Dallas Mavericks offense. Additionally, he is shooting above 33% from beyond the arc, which is a vital piece in the team's offensive spacing.

Kleber's availability for tonight is good news for Mavericks fans.

Maxi Kleber's stats vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves

In the 16 games that Maxi Kleber went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he averaged 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

In the first three games of the Western Conference finals series against Minnesota, Dallas relied on its superstars to lead the way. However, the team's role players also made vital contributions to put them in this position.

Entering tonight's game, the Mavericks have an incredible opportunity to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with their commanding 3-0 series lead against the Timberwolves.

They are going to need everyone on the roster to come up huge once called upon to complete the series sweep. Kleber's availability also allows Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to maximize the capabilities of each rotation.